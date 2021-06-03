Ex-boyfriend arrested in connection with death investigation in Northumberland County

A man has been arrested in the death investigation of Cheyenne Swartz, who passed away days after being found badly injured near Shamokin.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Stephen Kruskie, 26, of Mount Carmel is now charged with criminal homicide for the death of Cheyenne Swartz, 21, of Coal Township.

According to police, Swartz and Kruskie were in his jeep on May 21 and started arguing.

Officials say she tried to get out while it was moving, hung on to the passenger side door, and was dragged before eventually going under the jeep.

Kruskie didn't stop and left Swartz lying in the middle of West Arch Street in Coal Township near Shamokin.

Swartz died at the hospital a few days later.

An autopsy determined that Swartz's injuries were consistent with being run over by a vehicle.

The Montour County coroner ruled her death a homicide.

Kruskie is locked up in Northumberland County. He also faces aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and homicide by vehicle charges.