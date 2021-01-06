New information revealed in death investigation in Northumberland County

A search warrant has revealed new information in the death investigation of Cheyenne Swartz who passed away days after being found badly injured near Shamokin.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A search warrant has revealed new information in a death investigation in Northumberland County.

According to the warrant, police searched and seized a jeep belonging to Stephen Kruskie, the ex-boyfriend of Cheyanne Swartz.

Swartz died last week, days after being found badly injured in the middle of Arch Street near Shamokin.

Kruskie told police that he was hanging out with Swartz the night she was hurt and last saw her when he dropped her off near her home.

Police say they found a large crack in the windshield of Kruskie's jeep.

So far, authorities have not ruled on the manner of Swartz's death, only that it is suspicious.