Coal Township woman, found in the middle of the street, passes away

Cheyenne Swartz, 21, was hospitalized Friday night after being found in critical condition.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A young woman found badly injured in the middle of the street has now died.

Family confirms Cheyenne Swartz passed away Tuesday afternoon.

The 21-year-old was found seriously hurt Friday along Arch Street in Coal Township.

Swartz had to be flown to the hospital.

The victim's sister said Swartz had texted Friday night, that she was on her way home after being with friends.

About an hour later, she was found two blocks away from her home in Northumberland County.

Coal Township Police are also trying to figure out what happened.