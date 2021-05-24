Coal Township woman in critical condition after being found in street

Bethany Murry and her friend were returning to their home in the 1400 block of Arch Street in Coal Township when they came upon a woman lying in the street just before midnight Friday. “I put my car in park, put my hazards on, we went up there to see. I called 911. The person who was with me was trying to help keep her comforted, that she wasn't alone,” said Murry. The Coal Township Police chief says that Cheyenne Swartz is in critical condition after being flown to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Swartz's sister, Summer Klimek, 28, spoke to Newswatch 16 but asked us not to show her face.



Klimek says her sister was out with friends that night. Swartz had texted their mother that she was on her way to their home on Lynn Street around 11 p.m. to pick up some clothes for a sleepover.



Klimek says Swartz never arrived and was found two blocks from her home in Coal Township.



“She was waiting for her. She was lying in bed. She was like, ‘Oh, did Chey show up yet?’” And then she went to sleep, and there was flashing lights,” Klimek explained what her mother told her when she called to let Klimek know her younger sister was on her way to the hospital.



The police chief tells Newswatch 16 his officers did go knocking on doors in this neighborhood to see if anyone had surveillance camera video.



Klimek says her sister lost a lot of blood. Her injuries include a broken pelvis, a broken arm, and a gash on her head and shoulder.



“It's pretty bad. She's in really bad shape. Like I don't know what happened, we cannot figure out what happened to her, but it was bad,” said Klimek.



Coal Township Police are also trying to figure out what happened. Investigators ask if you know anything to give them a call at (570) 644-0333.