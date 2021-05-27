Vigil held in Northumberland County to remember Cheyenne Swartz

Two women found Swartz badly injured in the middle of the street, just blocks from her home. She later passed away in the hospital.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Friends of 21-year-old Cheyenne Swartz gathered along Arch Street in Coal Township to remember the young woman who passed away on Tuesday.

Cheyenne's sister says Swartz was out with friends last Friday night.



Swartz texted their mother around 11 p.m., saying she would be stopping by to get clothes for a sleepover at a friend's.

She never arrived.

Two women found Swartz badly injured in the middle of the 1400 block of Arch Street just before midnight, just blocks from her home on Lynn Street.

Coal Township police are trying to find who did this to her.

Swartz's best friends, Ariana Manley and Cassandra Womer organized this vigil.

“She loved everybody. Everybody that knew her would tell you her smile lit up the whole world,” said Womer.



“Everything about her, she was, she made me smile all the time. She used to tell me she loved when I would sing,” said Manley.

Swartz's friends actually planned this vigil while she was still in the hospital as a rally for her recovery.

Now that's she's passed, they say it's so much more important to do this.

Manley and Womer say this vigil is also to remind people that whoever did this is still out there.

The event started with Swartz's friends walking through the community from Second Street in Shamokin to Arch Street in Coal Township.

“I'm mad because she can't even get justice because nobody will come forward. And it's weird that nobody even saw anything,” said Womer.

“How does somebody just sit there and do that to her and then sit in silence?” said Manley.

If you have information on what happened to Swartz, contact Coal Township Police at (570) 644-0333.