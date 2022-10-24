Deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania

Voter registration offices in our area were busy on Monday with the deadline to register to vote in the state for the upcoming elections.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Election Day is just two weeks away, but Monday was the deadline to register to vote. The Northumberland County voter registration office in Sunbury was a busy place.

"I am trying to complete my voter registration process, so I am good to go to vote this year," Diane Whitmyer said.

"It gets crazy," said Northumberland County Administrator Nathan Savidge. "People are in and out all day long. I started my day in the Elections Office, and at 8:30 a.m., we had people coming in and out, so we made sure they were registered."

Savidge says many people wait until the last minute to register to vote.

"You can actually register online. You can register in person. Filling out the form takes maybe five minutes. You choose a party, pick an address, and you get a card in the mail that tells you where to vote."

Newswatch 16 stopped by the county administration building where poll workers were being trained before the big day.

"This is our way of making sure that they have the resources they need, but then them also communicating with us about getting trained on the machines," Savidge said.

People we spoke with say they are looking forward to voting in this year's election.

"I feel there are a lot of significant changes over the years, and I definitely want to be heard and make my voice matter," Whitmyer said.

Election Day in Pennsylvania is November 8. You can request a mail-in or absentee ballot through November 1.