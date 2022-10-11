Here's everything you need to know to vote in Pennsylvania | WNEP Election Guide 2022
General Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Here's everything you need to know about the candidates and voting in Pennsylvania in 2022.
General Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022, and we've put together a guide with everything you need to know before you head to the polls.
Newswatch 16 is your go-to source for election information, so be sure to bookmark this story, as it will be updated with voter resources and other election tidbits as we get closer to Election Day.
Despite a court challenge, mail-in voting remains in use in Pennsylvania for the second straight election cycle.
This year, the race for Pennsylvania's governor and U.S. Senate seats represent the most hotly contested races in the commonwealth. However, voters will also be selecting candidates for seats in the state Senate, the state House of Representatives, and more.
VOTING IN PENNSYLVANIA IN 2022: Voting FAQ
How do I register to vote?
To register to vote, you can visit Votes PA's website here.
To complete the process, you must fill out a voter registration form. Once complete, the county voter registration office reviews the form.
If your registration is accepted, you will receive a voter registration card in the mail. That card will show your name, address, party affiliation and the address of where you will vote.
There are four ways you can register to vote or update your registration:
The deadline to register to vote is May 2.
How do I cast my vote?
In Pennsylvania, you can vote in person at your assigned polling location, by absentee ballot or mail-in ballot.
Requests for an absentee or mail-in ballot must be received by the local elections office by November 1.
Your completed ballot must be in the elections office by 8:00 p.m. on November 8, and postmarks on that date do not count.
When can I vote?
Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on November 17, and mail-in ballots are expected to be mailed out soon.
Mail-in ballots can be returned via U.S. mail or dropped off at the local county elections office.
How do I apply for a mail-in ballot? When is the deadline to apply?
Applying for a mail-in or absentee ballot is easy to do online. Registered voters can apply on VotesPA.com. If you provide an email address, you can receive real time updates on your application and track when your ballot is expected to arrive.
The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania is November 1. However, the U.S. Postal Service recommends voters do not wait that long to apply in order to ensure their ballot arrives on election day.
How do I vote by mail?
In Pennsylvania, mail-in ballots are due by November 8 which means ballots should be sent in the mail no later than November 2.
If you receive a mail-in ballot, but decide you want to vote in person, you must bring your unmarked ballot and envelope to your polling place. Without them, you can only vote in-person by provisional ballot.
You can also bring your mail-in ballot to your county election office at any time, as long as it is before 8:00 pm on November 8.
For more information, you can visit the Pennsylvania Department of State’s website.
Where can I vote on November 8?
On Tuesday, November 8, voters wishing to vote will have the option to do so in person or by mail.
Voters can find their polling location at the Department of State's website here.
Do I need photo ID to vote?
The first time you vote at an in-person polling location, you MUST bring a photo or non-photo ID.
Options include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Pennsylvania driver’s license or PennDOT ID card
- ID issued by any Commonwealth agency
- ID issued by the U.S. Government
- U.S. passport
- U.S. Armed Forces ID
- Student ID
- Employee ID
- Non-photo ID issued by the Commonwealth
- Non-photo ID issued by the U.S. Government
- Firearm permit
- Current utility bill
- Current bank statement
- Current paycheck
- Government check
If I haven't turned in my absentee ballot yet, can I drop it off on Election Day?
Yes! You can drop your absentee ballot off on Election Day, but it must be received by your county election office by November 8 at 8:00 p.m.
Postmarks will not be enough for the ballot to be counted.
Can I register to vote on Election Day?
The simple answer is no.
Pennsylvania does not provide for same-day voting at the present time. If you have not previously registered, you will not be able to vote in the November 8 general election.
VOTING IN PENNSYLVANIA IN 2022: Important Dates for 2022 Election Cycle
List of important Dates For the 2022 Election
The Pennsylvania Department of State has released dates for events related to this year's elections. Here is a list of critical dates associated with Pennsylvania's 2022 election cycle:
- October 24, 2022 - Last Day to Register to vote before November 8 primary election
- November 11, 2022 - Last day to apply for mail-in or civilian absentee ballot
- November 8, 2022 - 2022 General Election (Polls open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.)
- November 9, 2022 - First day to Register after General Election
- November 15, 2022 - Last day for County Boards of Elections to receive voted military and overseas absentee ballots
VOTING IN PENNSYLVANIA IN 2022: Candidates up for election on Nov. 8
Governor
State executive office
Lieutenant Governor
U.S. Senate
Ronald Johnson (Constitution Party)
Richard Weiss (G)
Daniel Wassmer (Keystone Party of Pennsylvania)
U.S. House
District 9
District 10
District 11
District 13
Pa. Senate
District 28
District 30
Judy Ward (R)
District 34
Jim Massey (D)
District 36
District 44
Katie Muth (D)
Jessica Florio (R)
District 48
Chris Gebhard (R)
Pa. House
District 37
Mindy Fee (R)
District 41
Brett Miller (R)
Favyan Asia (Libertarian Party)
District 43
Keith Grenier (R)
District 47
Joe D'Orsie (R)
District 81
District 85
David Rowe (R)
District 86
Perry Stambaugh (R)
District 87
Kristal Markle (D)
District 88
Sheryl Delozier (R)
District 89
District 90
District 91
Marty Qually (D)
Dan Moul (R)
Neil Belliveau (Libertarian Party)
District 92
Dan Almoney (D)
District 93
Chris Rodkey (D)
Kristine Cousler-Womack (Keystone Part of Pa.)
District 94
Wendy Fink (R)
District 95
District 96
April Weaver (R)
District 97
District 98
Joshua Gerbert (Libertarian)
Mark Temons (D)
District 99
District 100
Anne Weston (R)
District 101
John Schlegel (R)
Cavi Miller (D)
District 102
District 103
Patty Kim (D)
Heather MacDonald (D)
David Buell (R)
Jennie Jenkins-Dallas (R)
District 104
Dave Madsen (D)
David Kocur (Keystone Party of Pa.)
District 105
Justin Fleming (D)
Therese Kenley (R)
District 125
District 169
District 171
District 193
District 196
District 199
Need more information?
Text keyword VOTE to (570) 826-1616 or visit VotesPA.org.