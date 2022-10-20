U.S. Congress 8th District candidates debate in Luzerne County

Democrat Matt Cartwright versus Republican challenger Jim Bognet debated issues like the economy, social security, and abortion.

PITTSTON, Pa. — The campaign for Congress in northeastern Pennsylvania's Eighth Congressional District is one of the most closely watched races in the nation.

It's a rematch of 2020 incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright versus Republican challenger Jim Bognet.

The two men squared off in a debate at the WVIA Studios in Luzerne County.

They debated issues like the economy, social security and abortion and when it was over.

They both had differing ideas on how the forum turned out.

"We've seen a changing of the guard tonight. It's the end of Matt Cartwright's 10 years in Washington doing nothing. It's the start of a new conservative majority that will stand up to Joe Biden that will all balls and strikes, that will stop illegal immigration, and will get this country out of the ditch that Biden Pelosi and Cartwright have gotten it into," Bognet said.

"Above all, what this debate proved tonight was that there are people who are willing to lie to gain public office and other things. So you have to take everything with a grain of salt, and you have to do your own research," Cartwright said.

The two men did not shake hands at the end of the debate.

Election day is November 8.

