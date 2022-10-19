University of Scranton hosts State House debates

Democrat James Haddock debated Republican James May, while Democrat Bridget Kosierowski debated Republican David Burgerhoff.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The University of Scranton's Center for Ethics and Excellence in Public Service is hosting debates for the Pennsylvania State House this month.

Democrat James Haddock and Republican James May are running for the 118th State House District, which covers parts of Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.

Incumbent Democrat Mike Carroll is retiring.

The center also hosted the debate between Democrat Bridget Kosierowski and Republican David Burgerhoff.

Kosierowski is up for re-election for the 114th state house district.

All debates this October will be in the PNC Auditorium; they are free to attend.