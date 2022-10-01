New polling on two major races in Pennsylvania

Politics is making headlines as we inch closer to the November general election. Some new polling is out on two major races here in Pennsylvania.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A poll from the Trafalgar Group shows Republican Mehmet Oz is catching up to Democrat John Fetterman.

The democrat's lead is now only about two points.

Real Clear Politics, which averages all the polls out there, has Fetterman out in front, but barely.

Three weeks before the election, and a very small number of voters have yet to decide, only about four percent. Real Clear Politics rates this race as a "toss-up."

In the 8th Congressional District, it's the same story, a very close race.

Republican Jim Bognet and Democratic Incumbent Matt Cartwright face off in a rematch of the election two years ago. Real Clear Politics calls this one a "toss-up" as well.

Fivethirtyeight.com, a website run by ABC News, says Cartwright is favored to retain his seat.

Once again, all the major polling sites have just about the same conclusions.

The democrats will have control of the Senate, but they will lose the House of Representatives.

They predict a republican take over when the new congress is sworn in on January third.