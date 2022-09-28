Musicians from Mansfield University to perform in London

Members will perform in the London New Year's Day parade and at other venues.

MANSFIELD, Pa. — Musicians from Mansfield University will ring in the new year overseas.

The marching band and concert wind ensemble have been invited to perform in London's New Year's Day parade and other venues, according to a release from the university.

The musicians will also visit museums, historic sites, and places of architectural and artistic interest.

PBS stations will air the parade live.

Anyone wishing to donate toward the cost of the trip for the students can contact Brennan at abrennan@mansfield.edu or call for more information at 570-662-4735.

The Spirit and the Pride of Pennsylvania Mansfield Marching Band and the Concert Wind Ensemble were formally invited to... Posted by Mansfield University of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, September 27, 2022