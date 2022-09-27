A new home for single mothers at Misericordia University

The program's mission is to empower single mothers pursuing a four-year degree at the university.

DALLAS, Pa. — The doors at Anne's House on Lake Street in Dallas are now open to single mothers and their children in Misericordia University's Ruth Matthews Bourger Women with Children Program.

"Our program embraces the idea that when we lift families out of poverty and help them succeed together, both the mother and the child, the whole family succeeds," explained director Katherine Pohlidal.

The program's mission is to empower single mothers while giving them free housing, financial assistance, and access to child care while pursuing a four-year degree at the university.

It has been life-changing for Amirah Coney and her daughter.

"We are now able to create generational blessings and void generational curses because of our new home where we are continuing to evolve by loving ourselves and becoming more in tune within," Coney said in a speech at the opening ceremony.

Anne's House was made possible in part by donations from the Friedman family and is named after Anne Friedman Glauber, who lost her battle with pancreatic cancer.

"What we are witnessing today is a prime example of the power of private and public partnerships coming together to provide life-changing opportunities for students and their families," said Gregory Collins on the board of trustees.

Anne's daughter Lili Glauber spoke at the opening ceremony.

"The Women with Children program is essentially about hope and challenging the status quo and providing educational opportunities to women who have historically been denied this access so that single moms do not have to choose between pursuing their professional dreams and caring for their children, which are all values that resonate deeply with my family," said Glauber.

To learn more about the Women with Children program at Misericordia, you can visit its website by clicking here.