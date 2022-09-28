Beer sales at Beaver Stadium for Saturday's Penn State game

Penn State Athletics announced that beer will be sold in the stadium for the game against Northwestern.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State will begin beer sales at Beaver Stadium for Saturday's game against Northwestern, according to a release from the university.

Beer will be available throughout Beaver Stadium, except for areas near the student section.

All fans 21 years of age and older who purchase alcohol must show a government ID to get a wristband, and all IDs will be scanned to confirm they are legitimate.

Patrons can purchase a maximum of two 16-ounce beers at any one time. All beer locations will be cashless. Alcohol sales will conclude at the end of the third quarter, and alcohol is not permitted to leave the stadium.

The Penn State Board of Trustees approved the sale of alcohol at the stadium last week.

Alcohol has been sold in Beaver Stadium suite areas and Pegula Ice Arena since 2016, while the Bryce Jordan Center has been selling alcohol at select external events since 2015, the university said last week.

