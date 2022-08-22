West End Fair celebrates 100 years

Despite the wet weather and inflationary pressure, fairgoers and organizers are celebrating a remarkable milestone.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It might look like a normal fair. Concessions stands, carnival games, live music, and rides lining the 90-plus acre fairgrounds. It's just like throwing your money away, right? Wrong. Adam Shoemaker from Kunkletown says the West End Fair in Gilbert is always a can't-miss week.

"The rides and the stands. I just think this is a great community around here," said Adam Shoemaker, Kunkletown.

"Come down because it's so nice here and have a good time," said Shayna Fishon.

This year, there's even more to celebrate.

"This is our hundredth year here at the fair. It came from being a one-day event into growing what you see here today. A seven-day event here at the West End Fair," said Peanut Greenzwieg, West End Fair President.

Some rain kept the large crowds away from the fair's second day, but the organizers are keeping things afloat.

Fair President Peanut Greenzwieg expects upwards of 140,000 visitors this week, though he feels fewer families will attend multiple nights. He says inflation is to blame, and his family's concession stands are feeling the effects too.

"When you order product, you don't know if you're getting it if you're not getting it. Every time you turn around, the prices increase. You can't keep after it," said Greenzwieg.

"It has been a little crazy with the prices going up because people don't want them to go up, but we don't either," said Katherine David, vendor, Audrey's Soft Ice Cream.

Fourth-generation vendor Katherine David says she attends 18 events in the summer months, but hauling all the equipment needed to create the perfect swirls and waffle cones is costing her.

"These soft serve machines, our irons themselves, the trailers themselves, they're heavy. You can't pull them with little SUV cars. You need diesel. You have to have the power to move them safely," said David.

But with larger crowds comes more opportunity for vendors and more chances for locals to celebrate the fair's return.

"It's just a family fun atmosphere for people to come here to the fair and enjoy," said Greenzwieg.

The 100th year of the West End Fair continues through this Saturday here in Gilbert.