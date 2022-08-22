Ukrainian Festival in Carbon County raising funds for humanitarian aid

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The American Ukrainian Relief Association held a Ukrainian Festival on the grounds of the Ukrainian Homestead in Lehighton.
There were traditional Ukrainian foods and many vendors for visitors to check out.
There were also several stage performances.
The festival happens every year during the third weekend of August to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day declared more than 30 years ago.
The organization also hoped to raise money to help Ukraine during its current conflict with Russia.
"It's very significant because everybody has this pain in their chest right now, and they're trying to do as much as they can, so we're trying to support all the organization, and the Homestead has been here for a number of years. So we just wanted to all get together and see if we can raise as much money as we can," said Yuliya Pemchak, treasurer, American Ukrainian Relief Association.
A portion of the proceeds will go to humanitarian aid for Ukraine as the war there continues.
