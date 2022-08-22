Pedal power transporting Little League fans

Two men from Oklahoma drive pedicabs for a living and brought their business to Lycoming County.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — People who attend the Little League World Series are certain of two things: they will see some great baseball, and they will do a lot of walking. There is transportation once you get into the Little League complex, but there wasn't much outside until now.

Steven Southard and Tristan Morrison are from Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. They are both pedicab drivers and brought their business to South Williamsport.

"We go to events like this all the time. We thought maybe with the access and this big hill, it would be a lot of fun to give rides," Southard said. "It's pretty tiring, definitely. This is a long hill. But we do have motors, so we're pretty well set up to do it, and our bikes are amazing, and the hill is a blast to ride down."

The two got here last Wednesday and have been giving people rides all week. They charge between $5 and $10, depending on how far people want to go.

"At first, we were really not sure, but now we feel like we're really appreciated," Morrison said.

"South Williamsport has been amazing," Southard added. "The people here are super friendly, and we love them. They've been loving us too, and it's been great."

People were happy to save a few steps and get a ride.

"It was a nice ride. I didn't expect it!" said Fred Veronezi.