A robber got cash from the Sunoco on Route 611 Sunday night.

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — Police in Monroe County have released security camera images of an armed robbery Sunday night.

Investigators said a man dressed in black with a ski mask pulled a gun on two workers in the Sunoco gas station on Route 611 in Coolbaugh Township around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Officer said the robber got some money and took off.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department at 570-895-2400.