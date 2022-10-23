Man arrested in Monroe County robbery

William Clancy faces robbery and related charges after police say he robbed a Uni-Mart store in Chestnuthill Township.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man who robbed a store in Monroe County wearing a clown mask and wielding a "samurai sword" has been caught, according to state police.

William Clancy, 39, of Albrightsville, was taken into custody Saturday after police identified him as the man who robbed a Uni-Mart store on Route 115 and Jonas Road in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort on October 13.

Troopers say the armed robber got in through the rear of the store just before 5 a.m. and got away with some cash, taking off into a nearby wooded area.

Clancy faces robbery and related charges. He is locked up in Monroe County.