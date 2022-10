Flames broke out around 11 p.m. Friday night along Boulevard Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

THROOP, Pa. — Five people are out of their home after a late-night fire in Lackawanna County.

The alarm on Boulevard Avenue in Throop came in just before 11 p.m. Friday night.

The fire chief says they found flames on the first floor. They eventually spread to the second.

Two people went to a hospital to be checked out.

A state police fire marshal is helping look for the cause of that late night fire in Lackawanna County.