Jaquil Nelson was arrested Friday after police say he robbed a Turkey Hill along Hazle Street in the city.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man is behind bars after allegedly robbing a Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say it happened around 3 a.m. Friday along Hazle Street.

Jaquil Nelson reportedly walked into the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded money.

Wilkes-Barre Police later found nelson and took him into custody.