WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man will spend up to 25 years behind bars for child rape in Wayne County.

Police say 24-year-old Joseph Krombel, of Beach Lake, assaulted four children at a home in Berlin Township over the course of 3 years.

The victims range in age from 5 to 12 years old.

He was sentenced Thursday to a total of 10 1/2 to 25 years in state prison.