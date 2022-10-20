Three brothers convicted of sex abuse charges

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Three brothers, three guilty verdicts in a case involving the sexual abuse of teenage girls through a game shop in Dickson City.
Jurors in Lackawanna County convicted Sean Mancuso of sex charges and assault for forcing the girl to perform a sex act when she was 14-years-old.
She was a customer of his business Adventure Games.
Damien Mancuso was found guilty on similar charges, and Rian Mancuso was convicted of assault and corruption of minors.
