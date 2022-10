A man will spend more than three decades behind bars after police busted a sex trafficking ring in the Poconos.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Detectives say they tracked down John Golom of Florida after he posted a sex ad online.

Investigators found one of his prostitutes at a hotel in Tannersville.

Officials say Golom abused the women and forced them to engage in prostitution in multiple states, from Florida to Pennsylvania and New York.

He will spend 33 years in prison on federal sex trafficking charges.