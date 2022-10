Ferdinand Cuevas-Heredia pleaded guilty Friday to charges related to rape, witness intimidation, and other charges.

PITTSTON, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man accused of sexual assault has entered a guilty plea.

Pittston Police say five victims came forward last year against Ferdinand Cuevas-Heredia, accusing him of sexual abuse.

On Friday, he entered a guilty plea on charges related to rape, witness intimidation, and other charges.

Cuevas-Heridia will be sentenced in January.