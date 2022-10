Police say two cars and an ambulance from Minersville collided.

LYNNPORT, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash involving an ambulance in Lehigh County.

The wreck happened just before 2 p.m. along Route 309 in Lynn Township, near the Schuylkill County line.

A man from Allentown was killed.

The cause of the deadly crash is still under investigation.