Flames destroy home in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home in Lackawanna County.
Alarms started going off around 11:30 Thursday night.
Crews battled the fire along Lincoln Avenue in Carbondale well into the early morning hours.
No injuries were reported.
The overnight fire caused quite a commotion.
"There were a lot of flames, man. It was hot. You can feel it. Even from the road, there was a lot of heat coming. My guess, in all honesty, 10-15 foot flames coming from that roof," said Patrick, a witness.
A state police fire marshal is looking into the cause of the overnight fire in Carbondale.
