Lackawanna County

Flames destroy home in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home in Lackawanna County.

Alarms started going off around 11:30 Thursday night.

Crews battled the fire along Lincoln Avenue in Carbondale well into the early morning hours.

No injuries were reported.

The overnight fire caused quite a commotion. 

"There were a lot of flames, man. It was hot. You can feel it. Even from the road, there was a lot of heat coming. My guess, in all honesty, 10-15 foot flames coming from that roof," said Patrick, a witness.

A state police fire marshal is looking into the cause of the overnight fire in Carbondale.

