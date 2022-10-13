Second arrest in deadly Kingston shooting

Peter McCoy of Wilkes-Barre died after being shot in a parking lot on Main Street in Kingston last month.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Police have arrested a second man for a deadly shooting in Luzerne County last month.

Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre, died at the hospital after being shot in a parking lot on Main Street in Kingston on September 10.

Jakir Bacote, 22, from Nanticoke, was charged Wednesday with two counts of aggravated assault and illegal possession of a gun.

Another man — Tyquan Lassiter, 26, of Hackensack, New Jersey — was transported to Kingston last week to face charges related to the deadly shooting.

Police say both Bacote and Lassiter fired at McCoy. Investigators believe Lassiter likely fired the shot that killed McCoy.

Both men are locked up in Luzerne County.