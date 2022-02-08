Former game store owner sentenced in Lackawanna County

Sean Mancuso will spend several years in prison for sexually assaulting a girl at the store he once owned in Dickson City.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A former owner of a video game shop in Lackawanna County learned his sentence Tuesday.

Sean Mancuso of Dunmore was sentenced to three to eight years in prison.

Mancuso was accused of sexually assaulting two teen girls back in the early 2000s.

The girls were customers at his former business, Adventure Games in Dickson City. It was a place where people could play board games and video games.

One victim, now an adult, said the abuse started when she was 14.

Back in May, a jury convicted Mancuso of sex charges involving one of those girls. He was sentenced for those crimes Tuesday morning.

Sean Mancuso still faces trial on charges related to the second girl.

Following Mancuso's initial arrest a few years ago, Adventure Games was sold to a new owner and now operates at a different location in Dickson City.