ARCHBALD, Pa. — A man was forced from his home after a fire in Lackawanna County.

It happened on Salem Road in Archbald just after 11 Thursday night.

Crews say a cooking mishap sparked the flames.

Nobody got hurt, but officials say the homeowner couldn't stay in the place after the fire in Lackawanna county.