A man was taken to the hospital after he barricaded himself in his house

A man faces attempted homicide charges after a standoff in Monroe County.

LONG POND, Pa. — Pocono Mountain Regional Police tell us they were called to Cedar Drive near Long Pond around 6 Thursday night for a reported stabbing.

The victim told police Mack Antonoff tried to stab her multiple times and threatened police.

The victim was able to leave the home, but Antonoff was inside with another woman.

At one point, he came out of the home, shot at police, and went back inside.

After several hours, officers got into the house and found him hurt.

He was taken to the hospital.

Antonoff faces attempted homicide charges in Monroe County.