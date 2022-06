Police surrounded a home at East Mountain Ridge Mobile Home Park in Plains Township.

PLAINS, Pa. — Police arrested an elderly man after a stand-off Tuesday night in Luzerne County.

Police surrounded a home at East Mountain Ridge Mobile Home Park in Plains Township around 4 p.m. Tuesday, leading to road closures.

A neighbor said they heard three loud bangs about four hours later; after that, a man was taken in an ambulance.

Investigators haven't said what led up to the stand-off.