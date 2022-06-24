Troopers shoot, kill man after standoff in Monroe County

State police shot and killed a man after an hours-long standoff Thursday night in Monroe County.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Troopers shot and killed a man after an hours-long standoff Thursday night in Monroe County.

According to state police, a woman called 911 around 8 p.m., saying her husband locked himself inside a room in their home in Jackson Township, near Bartonsville, threatening to kill himself and shoot police.

When state police got to the home, Keith Carroll refused to come out for nearly two hours.

Authorities say around 10 p.m., Carroll came out holding a gun. Troopers shot and killed the man.

The deadly shooting is under investigation.