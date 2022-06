State police were called to Resica Falls Road near Marshalls Creek around 4 a.m. Monday after reports of a shooting.

MARSHALLS CREEK, Pa. — A man is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting in Monroe County.

Troopers say Tomasz Michalski, 42, shot a 47-year-old woman in the face after a fight.

Michalski is now locked up on attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges.

There is no word on the woman's condition.