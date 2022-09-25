Standoff ends with one dead in Nanticoke

Police were called to a home along West Grand Street early Sunday morning for reports of a domestic dispute.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — A man is dead in Luzerne County after a standoff with police.

Police in Nanticoke were called to a home on West Grand Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a domestic dispute.

When police arrived on scene, a man shot at them from an upstairs room where he barricaded himself.

A woman and children were able to get out of the house. Later, when state police arrived, the man fired two more shots out the window.

Neighbors told Newswatch 16 police had the home surrounded from all angles.

"And then I got woken up to a dude walking into my room with an AR-15. He asked me if he could set up in my room, so, you know, obviously, I told him yes. I moved everything out of the way, so he set up his sniper position," said Sebastian Kryznewski, Nanticoke.

Later in the morning, police found the 32-year-old man dead inside the home after turning the gun on himself.

His identity is not being released at this time.