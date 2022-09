Flames broke out around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

SCRANTON, Pa. — One person is dead after flames broke out at a home in Scranton Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 500 block of North Main Avenue in the city's west side.

Heavy fire and smoke were visible when crews arrived on the scene.

Officials say a man's body was discovered after the fire. The man's identity has not yet been released.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire. It is under investigation.