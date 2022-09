Officials say the First Keystone Community Bank was robbed around noon Friday.

SWIFTWATER, Pa. — The search is on for whoever robbed a bank in the Poconos on Friday.

According to police, the crook robbed the First Keystone Community Bank along Route 611 in Swiftwater around noon.

