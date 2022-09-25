x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Northumberland County

Search underway for shooter in Sunbury

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning near Laughters Bar.
Credit: WNEP

SUNBURY, Pa. — The search is on for a murder suspect in Northumberland County.

Sunbury Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Randy Easton of Sunbury.

Investigators believe he shot and killed 33-year-old Joseph Rice, also of Sunbury. 

Police say it happened as a result of a fight the two men had in the parking lot of Laughters Bar on South Third Street, just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police are lookihng for Easton and consider him armed and dangerous, if you have any information about Easton, you are asked to call 911.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.  

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Shamokin Area to fans: stay in your seats

Before You Leave, Check This Out