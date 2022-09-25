Search underway for shooter in Sunbury

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning near Laughters Bar.

SUNBURY, Pa. — The search is on for a murder suspect in Northumberland County.

Sunbury Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Randy Easton of Sunbury.

Investigators believe he shot and killed 33-year-old Joseph Rice, also of Sunbury.

Police say it happened as a result of a fight the two men had in the parking lot of Laughters Bar on South Third Street, just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police are lookihng for Easton and consider him armed and dangerous, if you have any information about Easton, you are asked to call 911.