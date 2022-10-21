18-year-old faces homicide by vehicle charges

Nolan Devine now faces homicide by vehicle charges after a deadly crash in Moosic.

MOOSIC, Pa. — An 18-year-old now faces homicide by vehicle charges after a deadly crash in Lackawanna County.

Police say, Nolan Devine, of Moosic, passed other vehicles illegally on Springbrook Avenue in Moosic and collided head-on with another car in August.

69-year-old John Errigo of Old Forge was killed.

Officials say charges against Devine have been upgraded to homicide by vehicle while DUI and homicide by vehicle in addition to aggravated assault charges.