Williamsport Police are asking for help in a homicide investigation.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Still no suspects in a homicide last month in Williamsport. Now city police are asking for the public's help.

Police say 41-year-old Heather Cohick was shot to death in a Williamsport apartment along West 4th Street on September 28th.

Williamsport Police are looking to speak to anyone who was in the area that morning. They can be contacted at 570-327-7560.

So far, no arrests have been made.