Robber in clown mask robs Monroe County store with sword

EFFORT, Pa. — A robber in a clown mask wielding a "samurai sword" robbed a store in Monroe County early Thursday, according to state police.

Troopers say the armed robber got in through the rear of the Uni Mart store on Route 115 and Jonas Road in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort.

The robber got away with some cash and took off into a nearby wooded area.

The suspect was wearing a clown mask, gray sweatpants, a white t-shirt, and black socks.

Troopers advise against approaching the individual. Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact 911 or PSP Fern Ridge at 570 646 2271.