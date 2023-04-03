x
Union County

Man robs liquor store then stabs a man at car wash

A man is in custody after police say he robbed Mifflinburg Fine Wine and Good Spirits and stabbed a man at Mifflinburg Buggy Wash.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — A man allegedly robbed a liquor store and stabbed a man at a car wash in Union County.

Police say Barry Kline walked into Mifflinburg Fine Wine and Good Spirits around 10:30 a.m. and stole a bottle of rum while showing a knife to the store attendant.

The man then walked to Mifflinburg Buggy Wash and stabbed a man in the back.

He then fled and was taken into custody by police shortly after.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is being treated for his injuries; he is in stable condition.

Kline is locked up at the Union County jail and faces numerous charges, including attempted murder and robbery.

