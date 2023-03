The crash happened around 5 p.m. Friday on the southbound bridge on I-81 in Tremont Township.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash shut down a road in Schuylkill County Friday afternoon.

The tractor-trailer crashed on the southbound bridge on Interstate 81 in Tremont Township with part of the trailer hanging off the bridge.

Traffic was blocked off on Molleystown Road for hours while crews worked to clear the crash.

No word on any injuries after the crash in Schuylkill County.