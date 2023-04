The robbery happened Monday morning at the bank branch in the Viewmont Mall.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County are looking for a woman they say robbed a bank in Dickson City.

It happened around 9:40 a.m. Monday at the PNC Bank branch in the Viewmont Mall.

Police say the woman passed a note requesting night drop deposits. She didn't get those deposits but did get away with an unknown amount of money.

The Dickson City Police Department released security camera photos of the woman on their Facebook page.

PNC Bank in the Viewmont Mall was robbed around 9:40 this morning. The suspect is described as darker color skin tone... Posted by Dickson City Police Department on Monday, April 24, 2023