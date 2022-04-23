Greater Pocono Home and Outdoor Living Show kicks off in Monroe County

The Greater Pocono Home and Outdoor Living Show kicked off Saturday and runs through the weekend.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Greater Pocono Home and Outdoor Living Show kicked off Saturday in Monroe County.

The Pocono Builder's Association organized the show inside Kalahari Resorts.

There were around 80 vendors sharing their coolest creations and the latest in energy-efficient windows and new ways to power your home.

The Greater Pocono Home & Outdoor Living Show also runs through Sunday in Monroe County.

