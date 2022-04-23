Monroe County Earth Day celebration

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Organizations, businesses, and local agencies helped organize a county-wide event to celebrate recent successes in conservation.
The Monroe County Conservation District and Monroe campus of the Northampton Community College sponsored the event.
"It's always great. The number of people that come out some of them every year but some of them have never been here before they learn about this stuff. Get involved and it's really great to give them that experience," said Roger Spotts, Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center.
The celebration also included Earth Day-themed exhibits, music, and food trucks in Monroe County.
