Neighborhood cleanup for Earth Day

Some people from our area went out into the great outdoors and left it better than the way they found it on this Earth Day.

Newswatch 16 found a group picking up trash in Scranton.

About a dozen employees from the Scranton Counseling Centers volunteered for Friday's cleanup near their building on Cherry Street.

Students from Riverside High School also took part in a different aspect of Earth Day by doing some gardening.

Ten senior students planted some trees on Friday at the school's administration building along Main Street in Taylor.