Looking to the future at Career Day

Meadowbrook Christian School hosted a career day on Friday. Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize was one of the presenters and shows us how it went.

MILTON, Pa. — Whether they want to be firefighters, doctors, or anything else, students at Meadowbrook Christian School near Milton had the chance to learn about future careers from nearly 50 professionals.

"We've asked them to come share their story, what their experiences are, why they chose the career they wanted, what's expected of them," said Beth George, one of the leadership team at Meadowbrook Christian.

Career Day is a way for students to spend time with professionals as well as learn positive social media tips and how to write a resume. It's the first time this event has been held in person since 2019.

"It really kind of gives them an inside view of what's going on in their careers of choice or maybe just exploring a career they might be interested in."

The students were able to choose which professionals they wanted to hear from.

Todd Ross of T Ross Brothers was there to talk about his construction business.

"We kind of worked them through the construction industry and explained to them what all the benefits are with construction and how the future looks. The future looks great for the construction industry," Ross said.

Newswatch 16 photojournalism Tom Durant and reporter Nikki Krize also spoke at Career Day about what it's like working in the news business. Students had good questions.

"I loved your guys' presentation," said junior Genesis Varner. "I also went to a radio broadcasting one earlier. All the workshops we did were also very fun as well, so I really enjoyed the day."