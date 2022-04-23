Picking up in the Poconos

Those in the Poconos are celebrating Earth Day by doing their part and picking up trash.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — More than 500 volunteers came out to clean up areas all over the Pocono Mountains Saturday morning.

The clean-up was organized by the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

Volunteers were happy to help out and excited to see the difference they were making instantly.

"Once we like looked under everything there was tons of trash everywhere but we helped clean a lot of it. My first thought was like wow," said Joseph O'Haire, Hawley.

"I just like saving animals and that's just how that's just being healthy to the animals so they don't get sick or hurt," said Lily Miller, Hawley.

After the cleanup, volunteers were invited to a celebration at Pocono Organics that included food and other vendors in Wayne County.