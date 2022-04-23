Food truck fest in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Mountain View Vineyard in Monroe County held a food truck festival Saturday.
The festival was free and had different activities for children and adults.
There were ten different food trucks, hayrides, raffles, and live music, and organizers were thrilled with the turnout.
"This is so amazing. I was just directing parking because there's that many people coming in all at the same time. We're very, very grateful and blessed," said Elika Almeida, Youth Infusion.
All donations benefit Youth Infusion, a non-profit that offers youth programming in Monroe County.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube page.