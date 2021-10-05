Shawnee General store reopens in the Poconos

The Shawnee General Store in Smithfield Township is planning to host a reopening celebration this weekend after being closed because of the pandemic.

SHAWNEE ON DELAWARE, Pa. — The "open" flag is blowing in the breeze, and customers are back inside the Shawnee General Store near Delaware Water Gap.

Some are on their second visit.

"It is fantastic. I have been coming loyally many times a week for more than a decade. I was bummed the last year, or a year and a half ago when it closed. I am psyched it's reopened. We were just talking about this is my second time in the past week after not having come in the last year and a half," said Harold Graves, New Jersey.

The general store closed in March of 2020 because of the pandemic and reopened just last month.

"People seem really excited," said owner Theresa Rooth. "The store means a lot to the community. It's been here since 1859, so people were concerned it was going to close down permanently. Everyone I spoke to, I said, 'Don't worry, I am going to figure it out.'"

While Rooth lost time with customers, she didn't lose sight of what this business means and used the closure to form a new partnership that's sure to lift customers' spirits, as long as they are 21.

"I was really lucky to have a long-time friendship with Brit from Renegade Winery. He's been a customer of mine for 20 years. We worked together, and now we have the winery in the main part of the store. He helped build shelving," said Rooth.

A grand reopening celebration is planned for this upcoming Columbus Day weekend, with lots of fall fun planned for the whole family both inside and out.

There's a brand-new outdoor setting for people who want to sit riverside. You'll also notice there's seating inside.

People who stopped by for food are glad to have this spot back.

"Oh, it's fantastic. It's the center of our community. You can tell me, and my friend Jon hated our meal here today. I am going to have to have a word; no, I am joking. The food is fantastic. There are wonderful people. I more or less grew up coming here, so it's a great thing they are back," said Jon Kirkwood, Shawnee on Delaware.